Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

