Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.