Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

