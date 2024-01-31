Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.03.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,609,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633,172. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 327,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

