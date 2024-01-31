Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.78 on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 25,396,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,297,850. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 327,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

