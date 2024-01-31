Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Articles

