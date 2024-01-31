Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIF. CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.85.

Altus Group stock opened at C$45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.67.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.75 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Long bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. In related news, Director Anthony Long bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. Also, Director Angela Louise Brown bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,480.25. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

