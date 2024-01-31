AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 314,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

