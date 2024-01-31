Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

