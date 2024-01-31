American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARL opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

