American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ARL opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
