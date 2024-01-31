American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of American Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Software by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Software by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Software by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

American Software stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $388.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

