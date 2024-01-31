Americana Partners LLC Acquires 64,312 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,312 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

