Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

RGEN traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $192.36. 106,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

