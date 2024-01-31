Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.18. 1,103,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $451.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

