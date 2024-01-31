Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

