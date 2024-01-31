Americana Partners LLC Buys 49,600 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 757,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,434. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

