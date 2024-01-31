Americana Partners LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. 740,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

