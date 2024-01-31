Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 424,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,455. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.