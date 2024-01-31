Americana Partners LLC Invests $7.76 Million in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC owned about 1.73% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. 21,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,883. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

