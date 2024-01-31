Americana Partners LLC Purchases 33,330 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $506.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

