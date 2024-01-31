Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.29. 1,345,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,789. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

