Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 622,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,959. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

