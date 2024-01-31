Americana Partners LLC Sells 28,208 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $125.11. 109,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,001. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

