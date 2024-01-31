Americana Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,110. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

