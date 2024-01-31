Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,331 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,984. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.