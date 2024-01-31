Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
