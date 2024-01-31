Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

