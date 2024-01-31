Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.42

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares during the period.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.