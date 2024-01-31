AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
AMPG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
