AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.