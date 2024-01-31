AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

