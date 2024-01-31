Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$5.88

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

TSE:BOS opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$11.41.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$137.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.86 million. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.1472527 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.44%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

See Also

