Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $20.56

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

