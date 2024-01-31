Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $48.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,543.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

