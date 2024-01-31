Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $133.19

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

