Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $136.20

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

