Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Truist Financial began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 6,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,128. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

