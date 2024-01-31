Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

