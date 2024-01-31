Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 27.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

