Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,458. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

