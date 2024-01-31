Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 1,285,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

