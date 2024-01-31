Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.67 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-6.050 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 383,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,291. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

