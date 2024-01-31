Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.67 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-6.050 EPS.
Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 383,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,291. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
