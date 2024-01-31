Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

AQST opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.