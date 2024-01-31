Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 354,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 679,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

