Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $23,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $21,659,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

