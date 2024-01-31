Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.21.
About Ares Strategic Mining
