Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PG&E by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

