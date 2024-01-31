Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $914.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $573.71 and a fifty-two week high of $919.44.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.