Arizona State Retirement System Sells 413 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $161,798,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

