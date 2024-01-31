Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.