Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,079.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.84) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.88), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,078,084.16). Corporate insiders own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.23. The company has a market cap of £17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,776.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 3,507.46%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

