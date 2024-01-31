AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. 988,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

