AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.64. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$27.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.10.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.