AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.64. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$27.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.10.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
